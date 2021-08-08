California State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGTX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $6,004,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 1,564.5% during the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Sigilon Therapeutics news, Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,022,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,222,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $154.50 million and a PE ratio of -18.15. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $54.32.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.10.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

