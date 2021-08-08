Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $0.96. Kinsale Capital Group reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KNSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $185.22 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $252.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,024,616.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 153,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,330,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 147.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after purchasing an additional 68,375 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,799,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

