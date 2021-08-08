Royal Bank of Canada Increases Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target to $118.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $118.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRI. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.20.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $112.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $73.97 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.91. The stock has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 9.2% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 57.7% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 117.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

