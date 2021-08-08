Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) to “Buy”

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $62.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.60% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sealed Air’s second-quarter 2021 earnings and revenues improved year over year. While the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the top line beat the same. For 2021, the company projects adjusted earnings per share to lie between $3.45 and $3.60. Strong demand for automated equipment and sustainable packaging solutions are driving growth in the food and protected packaging segments. Also, demand rebound in food service is aiding growth. These are likely to drive the company's top line performance. Sealed Air anticipates realizing around $65 million of benefits from its Reinvent SEE program in 2021, which will bolster its earnings. Acquisitions, product innovation and investment in automation will favor its results in the near term. High debt levels, concerns over supply chain and escalating input costs might dent its margins.”

SEE has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.08.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.51.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 56.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 821,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,663,000 after purchasing an additional 296,889 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 23.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 17.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.0% in the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 337,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 13.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

