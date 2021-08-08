Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells 12,900 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 12,900 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,706,299. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diodes alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Keh Shew Lu sold 39,700 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $3,307,407.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Keh Shew Lu sold 29,700 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $2,412,234.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Keh Shew Lu sold 1,833 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $146,859.96.

On Monday, June 28th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $636,960.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $327,726.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,500 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $637,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $146,808.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $1,068,963.45.

Diodes stock opened at $89.99 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.93.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

DIOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 874.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 285.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 9,672.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.