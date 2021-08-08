Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Insider Sells $857,000.00 in Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $857,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lisa Khorey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $877,000.00.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.83.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. Analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDRX. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 41,492 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 14,038 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 209,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

