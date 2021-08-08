Perdoceo Education’s (PRDO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 72.12% from the company’s previous close.

PRDO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

PRDO opened at $11.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $16.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.58 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $118,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,319,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,386,000 after acquiring an additional 638,556 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 32.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,618,000 after buying an additional 815,689 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after buying an additional 382,842 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,994,000 after buying an additional 112,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 4.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,023,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after buying an additional 41,484 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

