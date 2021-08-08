Head to Head Comparison: TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) versus First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) and First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

TriCo Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Financial Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. TriCo Bancshares pays out 46.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Bankshares pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TriCo Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Financial Bankshares has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

65.7% of TriCo Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of First Financial Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of TriCo Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of First Financial Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for TriCo Bancshares and First Financial Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriCo Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 First Financial Bankshares 1 1 0 0 1.50

TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.88%. First Financial Bankshares has a consensus price target of $42.59, indicating a potential downside of 14.30%. Given TriCo Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TriCo Bancshares is more favorable than First Financial Bankshares.

Risk & Volatility

TriCo Bancshares has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TriCo Bancshares and First Financial Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriCo Bancshares 30.95% 11.19% 1.34% First Financial Bankshares 43.97% 13.44% 1.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TriCo Bancshares and First Financial Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriCo Bancshares $322.38 million 3.78 $64.81 million $2.16 18.98 First Financial Bankshares $504.06 million 14.03 $202.03 million $1.42 34.99

First Financial Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than TriCo Bancshares. TriCo Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Financial Bankshares beats TriCo Bancshares on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

