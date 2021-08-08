Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 17,955 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 288.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,955 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 45,217 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

PAG opened at $87.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $93.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.81.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. 44.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

