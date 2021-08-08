Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Lifted to “Action List Buy” at TD Securities

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities to an “action list buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a C$60.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.89% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GIL. National Bankshares upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.40.
Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$45.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.10 billion and a PE ratio of -264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$43.72. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of C$23.59 and a 12-month high of C$47.69.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
