Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Lifted to “Action List Buy” at TD Securities

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities to an “action list buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a C$60.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GIL. National Bankshares upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.40.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$45.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.10 billion and a PE ratio of -264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$43.72. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of C$23.59 and a 12-month high of C$47.69.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$918.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$875.01 million. Analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

