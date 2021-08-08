Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 7,329 Shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.82% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 458.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 48,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the period.

Get NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.11. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.66 and a one year high of $27.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.