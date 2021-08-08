Royal Bank of Canada Sells 4,373 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PD. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the first quarter valued at about $700,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 3,785.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 85.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter worth about $591,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PagerDuty news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $205,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 6,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $275,778.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,758. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $42.41 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $58.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -42.84 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PD. CIBC boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PagerDuty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.46.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

