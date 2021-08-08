Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 7,159 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 15,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $546,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,879,607 shares in the company, valued at $238,722,362.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 68,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,363,944 in the last quarter. 30.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $31.10 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.71 and a 1 year high of $36.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

