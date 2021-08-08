Captrust Financial Advisors Has $30,000 Stock Position in The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) by 917.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The 3D Printing ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The 3D Printing ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The 3D Printing ETF by 301.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The 3D Printing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in The 3D Printing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The 3D Printing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

BATS PRNT opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.13. The 3D Printing ETF has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $27.13.

