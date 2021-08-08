Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.12% of Kimball International worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 103,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBAL stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $462.39 million, a P/E ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 0.90. Kimball International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kimball International had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%.

KBAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kimball International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

