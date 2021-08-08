Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,732 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCC. DA Davidson increased their price target on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $78.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $199,390.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,094.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $639,606.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,942.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,854 shares of company stock worth $994,992. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

