Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Kaman were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kaman by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,677,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,935,000 after buying an additional 209,847 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Kaman by 27.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 832,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,687,000 after buying an additional 180,249 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in Kaman by 56.0% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 753,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,623,000 after buying an additional 270,248 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kaman by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after buying an additional 44,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kaman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,761,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KAMN opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.34. Kaman Co. has a 12-month low of $37.99 and a 12-month high of $59.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KAMN. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

