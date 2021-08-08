fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth $3,187,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth about $625,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth about $6,344,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth about $2,713,000. 30.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.78.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $26.21 on Friday. fuboTV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The company had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

fuboTV Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

