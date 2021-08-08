Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,683 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,676,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after purchasing an additional 40,799 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its position in Dorian LPG by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 541,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Dorian LPG by 42.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 252,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 75,382 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dorian LPG by 644.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 183,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Dorian LPG by 43.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 49,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPG opened at $12.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.35. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $15.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 8.66%.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 32.71%.

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,079.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

