Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New Investment in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BILI. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 85.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 106.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. 86 Research raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Bilibili from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $78.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.76. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.12 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. Bilibili’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

