AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 7,160 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Myers Industries by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 156,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 103,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,121,000 after buying an additional 558,053 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 4,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 182,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MYE opened at $21.64 on Friday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $780.90 million, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

