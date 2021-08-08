Truist Securities Lowers Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target to $14.00

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price target reduced by analysts at Truist Securities from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ANGI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.54.

Get Angi alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1,121.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Angi’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Angi will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Angi during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.