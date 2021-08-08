goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) PT Raised to C$182.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$168.00 to C$182.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$123.96 target price (down from C$168.00) on shares of goeasy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of goeasy in a research note on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on goeasy from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on goeasy from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.59.

Get goeasy alerts:

EHMEF opened at $147.00 on Friday. goeasy has a 12 month low of $46.09 and a 12 month high of $147.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.97.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.