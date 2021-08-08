Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 9,805 Shares of Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE) by 89.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,805 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ranger Equity Bear ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ranger Equity Bear ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,080 shares during the period.

Get Ranger Equity Bear ETF alerts:

Shares of HDGE opened at $24.29 on Friday. Ranger Equity Bear ETF has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $46.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Equity Bear ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Equity Bear ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.