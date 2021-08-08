Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SWIR. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underperformer rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.96.

NASDAQ SWIR opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $722.84 million, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $108.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.