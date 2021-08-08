Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

STL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.43.

NYSE:STL opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $27.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

