TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) PT Raised to $271.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $257.00 to $271.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TopBuild has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $210.10.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $218.84 on Wednesday. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $138.15 and a twelve month high of $235.50. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1,058.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.