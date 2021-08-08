Captrust Financial Advisors Takes $30,000 Position in GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition during the first quarter worth $737,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of GX Acquisition by 32.4% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,742,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,567,000 after purchasing an additional 426,052 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GX Acquisition by 42.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its stake in shares of GX Acquisition by 35.5% during the first quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 270,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 70,934 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in GX Acquisition by 15.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 205,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 28,043 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXGX stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81. GX Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $12.58.

GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.62.

GX Acquisition Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

