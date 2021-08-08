Captrust Financial Advisors Buys New Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 43.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Shares of ARES opened at $73.81 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $73.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.03. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

In other news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush acquired 5,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.