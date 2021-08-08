Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 78.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 341,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237,128 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Well were worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth about $1,764,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Well by 18.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth about $38,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

AMWL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. American Well presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.94.

In related news, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $755,702.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,054,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,537,739.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,340,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 213,561 shares of company stock worth $2,592,365 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMWL opened at $11.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.95. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

