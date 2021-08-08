Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.85% of Lifetime Brands worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 15.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 943,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 45,824 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 19.3% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 45.6% in the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $35,654.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Phillips sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $37,825.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 641,216 shares in the company, valued at $9,624,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,093 shares of company stock valued at $281,592 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $18.23 on Friday. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $18.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $400.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.34. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 3.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is currently 17.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lifetime Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Lifetime Brands Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

