Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 18,255 Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,255 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enel Chile by 33.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 82,383 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 15.6% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 680,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 91,976 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 9.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 447,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 40,324 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 295,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 90,199 shares during the period. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enel Chile stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Enel Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. This is a positive change from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. It operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,200 megawatts of installed capacity with 109 generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

