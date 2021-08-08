Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 72.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,917 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Puma Biotechnology worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 127,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,100,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,138,000 after acquiring an additional 104,579 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 498.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 106,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $7.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $286.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 318.22%. Analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PBYI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $47,134.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $147,149.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,874 shares in the company, valued at $147,149.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,888 shares of company stock worth $245,974 over the last ninety days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

