Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,225 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 47,294 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Medical from $36.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of AMEH stock opened at $80.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brandon Sim acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at $53,936,673.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

