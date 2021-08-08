ReWalk Robotics (RWLK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect ReWalk Robotics to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 246.47% and a negative return on equity of 40.84%. On average, analysts expect ReWalk Robotics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RWLK stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 3.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64. ReWalk Robotics has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $6.00.

In other ReWalk Robotics news, CEO Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $38,025.00. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in Israel, the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. It offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for used in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

