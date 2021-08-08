Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will announce $2.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.20 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public posted sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year sales of $9.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.91 billion to $10.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.37 billion to $10.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price objective (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.56.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $215.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.23. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $179.31 and a twelve month high of $271.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

