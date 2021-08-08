Opaleye Management Inc. Sells 345,000 Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Stock

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $2,014,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 104,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $598,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 105,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $847,350.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 126,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $1,069,740.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 48,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $409,440.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ETON opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.24. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 213.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 21,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 35.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETON shares. TheStreet upgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

