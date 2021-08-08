Opaleye Management Inc. Sells 345,000 Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Stock

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $2,014,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 104,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $598,000.00.
- On Tuesday, June 15th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 105,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $847,350.00.
- On Thursday, May 27th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 126,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $1,069,740.00.
- On Tuesday, May 25th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 48,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $409,440.00.
Shares of NASDAQ ETON opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.24. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $10.30.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 213.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 21,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 35.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETON shares. TheStreet upgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.
Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.
