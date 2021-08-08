CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) COO J. Christopher Kirk Sells 18,000 Shares

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,717,019.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $97.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.08 and a twelve month high of $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CBRE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in CBRE Group by 2,286.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 22,707 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,103,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,917,000 after purchasing an additional 122,186 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

