Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Cut to $207.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $209.00 to $207.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.67.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $188.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.03. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,873,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $1,128,054.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,277 shares of company stock worth $6,448,452 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

