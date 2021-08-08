Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WDC. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. raised their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $68.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

