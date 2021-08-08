Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.18% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.
Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.08.
In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $1,554,022,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $88,574,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $81,274,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $67,670,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $60,587,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.