Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $1,554,022,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $88,574,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $81,274,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $67,670,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $60,587,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

