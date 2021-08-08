Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yellow Corporation provides comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload networks in North America with local, regional, national and international. The company offers industry expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods. It is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Yellow Corporation, formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc., is headquarted in OVERLAND PARK, Kan. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on YELL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Yellow in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Yellow stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. Yellow has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.05. The company has a market cap of $323.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 3.17.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yellow will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELL. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Yellow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,972,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Yellow by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,118,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 486,874 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yellow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,333,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yellow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,095,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Yellow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,094,000. 44.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

