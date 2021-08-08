Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LafargeHolcim Limited is involved in building materials industry. The Company’s operating segment consists of Cement, Aggregates, Other construction materials and services and Corporate. Cement segment is involved in the development of cement and comprises cementitious materials. Aggregates business segment includes crushed stone, gravel and sand. Other construction materials and services segment comprises ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalt, construction and paving, and trading as well as environmental services, including waste management. Corporate segment is engaged in holding activities and general management. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, Africa and Middle East regions. LafargeHolcim Limited, formerly known as Holcim Ltd, is headquartered in Jona, Switzerland. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Holcim presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:HCMLY opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.88. Holcim has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $12.69.

Holcim Company Profile

Holcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

