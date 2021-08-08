Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,793 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Morphic worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morphic in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Morphic stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 1.20. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 116.24%. Morphic’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Morphic news, Director Amir Nashat sold 232,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $10,569,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,565,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,716,190.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 3,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $229,190.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,321 shares of company stock valued at $12,091,493 over the last three months. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MORF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

