Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 77.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461,413 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Afya were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Afya by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Afya in the first quarter worth $190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Afya in the first quarter worth $246,000. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Afya in the first quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Afya in the first quarter worth $443,000. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Afya alerts:

NASDAQ AFYA opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.21. Afya Limited has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). Afya had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Afya Limited will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFYA. UBS Group raised shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

About Afya

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.