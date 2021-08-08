Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 31,830 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Frank’s International worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Frank’s International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Frank’s International by 3.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Frank’s International by 3.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Frank’s International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,274,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Frank’s International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Frank’s International stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. Frank’s International has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $642.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Frank’s International will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

