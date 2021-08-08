Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of OrthoPediatrics worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

KIDS has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,500 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,235.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,155. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 2,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $133,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $700,923. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 0.68. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.91.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 50.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS).

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.