Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,928 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Health Catalyst worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 44,672 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 15,557 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 741,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,697,000 after buying an additional 121,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCAT. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.07.

In other news, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 14,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $735,462.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 145,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,204,991.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $35,078.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,530 shares of company stock valued at $11,586,963. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $56.77 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.33.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

