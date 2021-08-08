Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $1.44 Million in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 148,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.85% of Kairos Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KAIR. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $975,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,019,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KAIR opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

