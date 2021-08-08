Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,461 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Talos Energy worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TALO opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $898.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $18.93.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $267.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.21 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 111.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 32,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $456,805.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,528,459 shares of company stock worth $60,487,743 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TALO. Roth Capital increased their target price on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, began coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

